Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: Spot t-storms tonight, sunshine on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will cross through WNY Saturday evening. This will bring the threat for few passing showers and t-storms with plenty of dry time mixed in. Drier weather will push in overnight with humidity levels dropping. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine returns Sunday with pleasant highs in the low 80s. More active weather is in the works for the first part of the upcoming work week.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Spot t-storms early.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.