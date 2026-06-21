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Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: Refreshing start to Summer Season

A chance of a shower very early on Father's Day, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s.
7 Weather 6_20
7 Weather 6_20
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Summer season officially arrives on Sunday, and it's the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours, 20 minutes of day light. There's a slight chance of an early morning shower, otherwise, skies will become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Clouds return for Monday with periods of rain, especially south of Buffalo. Look for highs in the low 70s from Buffalo to the north, and cooler across the southern tier with highs in the low to mid 60s due to more rain cooled air. Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s. More summerlike heat returns as we head toward the 4th of July weekend.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain south, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

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