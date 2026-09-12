Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: More humid with a few shower chances

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An increasingly southern flow on the backside of a departing high pressure system will deliver warmer and more humid weather to WNY on Saturday. Look for highs near 80. An approaching warm front will give us a chance for showers and a few t-showers later Saturday afternoon and at night. The highest chance of rain will be south and east of Buffalo where heavy downpours are possible. A cold front will then move through Sunday morning with a chance of showers. There may be some dry time Sunday afternoon, but a secondary cold front will produce another chance of showers Sunday night after sunset. Turning much cooler into Monday with fall-like highs in the 60s under partly sunny skies.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Humid, few showers, low 80s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: cloudy intervals, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: chance of showers, Near 80.

