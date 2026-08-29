Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: Chance for few showers on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Increasing clouds Saturday night and not as cool with lows in the low 60s. Turning humid Sunday with a few passing showers and dry time mixed in. More unsettled weather expected for the work week. Rain chances will stick around Monday-Thursday of this week. The storm prediction center is predicting the potential for severe t-storms on Wednesday.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Clouds increase, mid 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Humid, few showers, upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.
WEDNESDA
MORNING: strong to severe t-storms, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: strong to severe t-storms, mid 80s.