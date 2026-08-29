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Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: Chance for few showers on Sunday

Clouds increase Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances increase Sunday with plenty of dry time mixed in.
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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Increasing clouds Saturday night and not as cool with lows in the low 60s. Turning humid Sunday with a few passing showers and dry time mixed in. More unsettled weather expected for the work week. Rain chances will stick around Monday-Thursday of this week. The storm prediction center is predicting the potential for severe t-storms on Wednesday.

SATURDAY
EVENING: Clouds increase, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Humid, few showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

WEDNESDA
MORNING: strong to severe t-storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: strong to severe t-storms, mid 80s.

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