Mary Beth's Weekend Forecast: Beautiful, comfortable finish to the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A ridge of high pressure will keep WNY mainly dry over the next week. It's a beautiful finish to the weekend with mostly clear skies Saturday night and lows in the low 60s. Humidity stays tolerable going into Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to rise into next week with temperatures soaring to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with high humidity. Heat alerts may be issued across WNY with high dewpoint temperatures making it feel oppressive. But this will be short-lived as temperatures will drop into the low 80s and into the upper 70s by the start of next weekend along with lower humidity.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Fair Skies, near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot & Humid, upper 80s.

