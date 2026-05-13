Mary Beth's Wednesday Forecast: Rain tapering to spotty showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steady rain will taper to spotty showers today. Breezy with SW winds gusting to near 30mph. A few lingering showers tonight with lows in the low 40s. Noticeably cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 50s and a chance of scattered showers early on. If you're heading to the Sabres game Thursday night, it'll be cool with temps in the upper 40s and a chance of a sprinkle early on.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Hit or miss t-showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.