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Mary Beth's Wednesday Forecast: Rain tapering to spotty showers today

A cold front will deliver cooler weather to WNY tonight and tomorrow with highs in the low 50s.
7 Weather 5am 5_13
7 Weather 5am 5_13
Posted
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steady rain will taper to spotty showers today. Breezy with SW winds gusting to near 30mph. A few lingering showers tonight with lows in the low 40s. Noticeably cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 50s and a chance of scattered showers early on. If you're heading to the Sabres game Thursday night, it'll be cool with temps in the upper 40s and a chance of a sprinkle early on.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Scattered Showers, low 50s
AFTERNOON: Hit or miss t-showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

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