Mary Beth's Wednesday Forecast: Picture Perfect Fall Weather Continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep WNY cool and sunny today with highs near 60F and light winds. It'll be mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Another gorgeous day is lined up for Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. It's a great chance to take advantage of the beautiful fall foliage across WNY. No measurable rain is expected in the 7day forecast.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

EVENING: Fair, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid-30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

