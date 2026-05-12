Mary Beth's Tuesday Forecast: Frosty start with sunshine this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A frosty start to the day with temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s, but milder weather heads our way this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Rain showers will approach WNY this evening. Rain will turn heavy overnight. It won't be as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Rain tapering to hit or miss showers and t-storms tomorrow with highs near 60. Turning cooler Thursday with a few showers early in the day and highs slipping into the low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.