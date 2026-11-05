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Mary Beth's Thursday Forecast: Mild and breezy today

Not as warm today, but high temps will run about 10 degrees above normal with partly sunny skies and gusty sw winds to 30mph
11_5 Noon Weather
11_5 Noon Weather
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with mild highs in the low to mid 60s and gusty sw winds to 30mph. Increasing clouds tonight with showers possible after midnight. More unsettled weather pushes in on Friday with a few passing showers and cooler, more seasonal highs in the mid 50s. Turning even cooler Saturday with a scattered showers and highs near 50. Drier weather arrives Sunday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, low 60s
EVENING: Increasing clouds, near 50

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy , near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy mid 50s

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