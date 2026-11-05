Mary Beth's Thursday Forecast: Mild and breezy today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with mild highs in the low to mid 60s and gusty sw winds to 30mph. Increasing clouds tonight with showers possible after midnight. More unsettled weather pushes in on Friday with a few passing showers and cooler, more seasonal highs in the mid 50s. Turning even cooler Saturday with a scattered showers and highs near 50. Drier weather arrives Sunday with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, low 60s

EVENING: Increasing clouds, near 50

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy , near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy mid 50s

