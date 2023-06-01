Mary Beth's Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Sunny and hot with temperatures close to 90 degrees

Air quality alerts until 11 p.m. this evening

Those with respiratory issues should consider limiting their time outside today as ground ozone levels will be high.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and hot temperatures to the area once again. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Highs tomorrow will be near 90. The record high on Friday is 87 degrees set in 1919. A cold front moves through Western New York late Friday which will drop our temperatures for the weekend. We could really use some rainfall at this point. The cold front scheduled to cross the region later Friday will do nothing but deliver a widely scattered shower. Be prepared to water those lawns, gardens, and fields yourself, as Mother Nature will not be of much help at all!

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, upper 80s.

EVENING: Starlit, mild, and mellow. low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

