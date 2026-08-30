Mary Beth's Sunday Night Forecast: Severe weather threatens this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers Sunday night, mild and humid with areas of fog, lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances continue into a muggy Monday with highs in the 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has included WNY in a MODERATE RISK (2/5) of severe t-storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, especially Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Showers ending Thursday with sunshine returning for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Humid, few showers, fog late, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, humid , near 70

AFTERNOON: Strong to severe t-storms, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: strong to severe t-storms, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sct. Showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.