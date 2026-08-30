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Mary Beth's Sunday Night Forecast: Severe weather threatens this week

Staying unsettled into this week with the chance for severe storms across WNY Tuesday and Wednesday
7 Weather 6pm 8_30
7 Weather 6pm 8_30
Posted
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers Sunday night, mild and humid with areas of fog, lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances continue into a muggy Monday with highs in the 70s. The Storm Prediction Center has included WNY in a MODERATE RISK (2/5) of severe t-storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, especially Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Showers ending Thursday with sunshine returning for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Humid, few showers, fog late, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, humid , near 70
AFTERNOON: Strong to severe t-storms, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 70.
AFTERNOON: strong to severe t-storms, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sct. Showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

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