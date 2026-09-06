Mary Beth's Sunday Night Forecast: Cool night, "Sun-sational" Labor Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep WNY dry through Tuesday. Cool tonight with fair skies and lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns for Labor Day with comfortable highs in the 70s. The next chance of rain will arrive Wednesday

SUNDAY

EVENING: Fair skies, cool, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd Showers & T-Storms. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd Showers & T-Storms, 80.

