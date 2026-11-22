BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a warm finish to the weekend filled with sunshine, warm weather and meteor sightings! Sharply cooler air is on the way as we kick off the new week. A cold front will deliver a few rain showers early Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Even cold air arrives Monday night into early Tuesday with spotty snow showers for high elevations. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with afternoon sunshine. Temps move back into the 40s for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with a chance of showers later Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy mid 40s.