Mary Beth's SUNDAY Forecast: Unsettled weather to start the new week

FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 7pm Sunday for Northern Potter county, PA. 2"-4" of rain is prompting flooding in this area. Do not drive across flooded roads, and move valuables to higher ground.
Unsettled weather will stick around through Tuesday, with the most persistent rain across the southern tier and northern PA. A stalled out front will remain will stay close by before moving away by Tuesday with more sunshine in the forecast going into mid week.
SUNDAY
EVENING: Stray t-showers, mid 60s
MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Isolated T-Storms, near 80
TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers ending, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny , low 80s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sunny, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.