Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Shower Chances Pick Up Tonight & Tomorrow

A weak cold front will deliver a few showers and a possible t-storm later tonight and tomorrow
WKBW
Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front approaching from the west will deliver a few showers and a possible t-storm to WNY overnight into Monday. An upper level disturbance crossing through Monday afternoon may produce additional spotty showers and t-storms along with lake enhanced showers during Monday evening and overnight. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Much warmer weather is in the works toward the end of the week with highs near 80 by Thursday

SUNDAY
NIGHT: Clouds increase, few showers/t-shower overnight. Low: mid 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Variably cloudy. Few showers & T-Showers. near 60
AFTERNOON: Spot showers and t-showers. Upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Cool. near 50
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Upper 60s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sunny. near 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny. Near 80

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sunny. Near 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny Low 80s.

