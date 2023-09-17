Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Shower Chances Pick Up Tonight & Tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front approaching from the west will deliver a few showers and a possible t-storm to WNY overnight into Monday. An upper level disturbance crossing through Monday afternoon may produce additional spotty showers and t-storms along with lake enhanced showers during Monday evening and overnight. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Much warmer weather is in the works toward the end of the week with highs near 80 by Thursday

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Clouds increase, few showers/t-shower overnight. Low: mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Variably cloudy. Few showers & T-Showers. near 60

AFTERNOON: Spot showers and t-showers. Upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Cool. near 50

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Upper 60s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny. near 60

AFTERNOON: Sunny. Near 80

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sunny. Near 60

AFTERNOON: Sunny Low 80s.

