BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Increasing clouds tonight with rain developing and becoming steady overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s. A cold front will push through WNY tomorrow morning. There may be some areas of fog with lingering morning showers. Otherwise, we will dry out into the afternoon. NW winds will be gusting to near 30mph on Monday. Quieter weather arrives Tuesday with cool highs in the mid 40s. Local weather stays dry through Thursday with milder areas in the mid 50s. Showers return for the start of the weekend on Friday into Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Areas of fog, spot showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, cloudy mid 40s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.