Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Plenty of sunshine with above average high temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beautiful weather continues for WNY on Sunday. There may be some patchy valley or river fog across the southern tier in the morning, otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front will produce more clouds Monday with cooler high temps in the mid 50s on Tuesday. Next weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will "fall" back, so set your clocks one hour behind when you go to sleep later on Saturday (Halloween) night.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, patchy fog, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, cooler, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

