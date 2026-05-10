Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny, cool and pleasant for Mother's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies will be partly sunny for Mother's Day this Sunday with highs in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal. Partly cloudy tonight with areas of frost. Overnight lows ranging from the mid 30s into the low 40s with light winds. Relatively dry weather will start off the new week on Monday and Tuesday with more rain arriving Wednesday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. near 40

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered Showers, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

