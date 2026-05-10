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Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny, cool and pleasant for Mother's Day

Cool weather continues into the start of the week with a warmup on the way next weekend
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WKBW Weather
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies will be partly sunny for Mother's Day this Sunday with highs in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees below normal. Partly cloudy tonight with areas of frost. Overnight lows ranging from the mid 30s into the low 40s with light winds. Relatively dry weather will start off the new week on Monday and Tuesday with more rain arriving Wednesday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. near 40
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny mid 50s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Scattered Showers, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Scattered Showers, upper 50s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

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