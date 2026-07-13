Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: High heat & humidity on the way for a short time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A ridge of high pressure will keep WNY mainly dry over the next week. Temperatures will continue to rise into early this week. Look for sunshine and highs in the mid 80s Monday. Turning very humid Monday night into Tuesday with high temps in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s especially from Buffalo to the north and east. The high heat and humidity will last into early Wednesday relief will arrive Wednesday night into the second half of the week.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Fair skies, near 60F.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear & Humid, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Windy, Hot & Humid, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Very humid, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s.

