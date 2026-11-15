Mary Beth's Sunday Forecast: Chilly with rain & snow showers ending

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will slowly move toward WNY putting an end to the pesky rain and wet snow showers. It'll be mostly cloudy with rain/wet snow ending, but staying chilly with below average high temps in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Becoming partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Turning milder Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and top temps in the low 50s. A drier, milder weather pattern will evolve across WNY for the rest of the upcoming week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

