Mary Beth's Sunday Evening Forecast: Unsettled weather on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will increase across WNY Sunday night with hit or miss showers and t-storms developing toward dawn. Turning more humid with lows in the mid 60s. Warm and muggy on Monday with scattered showers and t-storms in the morning followed by partly sunny skies with another chance of a few hit or miss showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening south of Buffalo, especially. The Storm Prediction Center includes the southern tier in a marginal risk and northern PA in a slight risk of severe t-storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and hail on Monday. Storms will linger around the southern tier into Tuesday folllowed by partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. The Perseid meteor showers peak on August 12-13 with up to 100 shooting stars visible late at night or early in the predawn. Also, there's a partial solar eclipse happening on Wednesday, August 12th. Only 7.5 percent will be visbility. The Maximum occurs at 1:42pm. All of this may be visibile if the elevated wildfire smoke goes away.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Clouds Increase, mid 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Spot Storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Storms South, , mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Few T-Showers, near 80.