Mary Beth's Sunday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feeling like fall going into the start of the week. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Monday, noticeably cooler and brisk with highs in the upper 50s. NE winds may gust to near 25mph making it feel even cooler. Staying cool and brisk Tuesday (and the first day of Fall) with highs near 60. Temps recover into the mid 60s Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. No measurable rain is in the 7 day forecast.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, brisk upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, brisk near 60.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

