Mary Beth's Sunday Evening Forecast: Cloudy & Humid, Isolated Showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few isolated showers possible and a round of steady showers across northern PA. A warm front and a cold front are crossing through WNY tonight and early Monday. A few leftover showers will be possible early Monday before partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. The next system will bring rain to WNY on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Isolated t-showers, upper 60s

MONDAY

MORNING: Spot showers ending, upper60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near mid 70s

