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Mary Beth's Sunday Evening Forecast: Cloudy & Humid, Isolated Showers

The chance for a few stray showers and t-storms continues this evening and into the overnight as a warm front pushes through WNY
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WKBW Weather
Sunday Night 8_16.png
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a few isolated showers possible and a round of steady showers across northern PA. A warm front and a cold front are crossing through WNY tonight and early Monday. A few leftover showers will be possible early Monday before partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. The next system will bring rain to WNY on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Isolated t-showers, upper 60s

MONDAY
MORNING: Spot showers ending, upper60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Scattered showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near mid 70s

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