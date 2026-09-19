Mary Beth's Saturday Night Forecast: Scattered showers and areas of fog.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scattered showers will continue into Saturday night and early Sunday before tapering in the afternoon. Showers may last longer across the southern tier. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with areas of fog. Expect mostly cloudy skies into Monday with cool highs in the low 60s on the last full day of summer.

SATURDAY

EVENING; Scattered showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.