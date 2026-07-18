Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Smoke, Strong T-Storms & Potential "Dirty" Rain

Air Quality ALERT extended for all for WNY through late Saturday night as wildfire smoke continues especially aloft.

Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday with severe and heavy rainfall risks. It will turn warm and muggy with gusty SW winds up to 35mph and highs in the low 80s. Damaging winds, potential flooding, large hail and an isolated tornado are possible especially in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed WNY under an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) from late Saturday morning through late afternoon. If severe weather threatens your area, seek shelter and stay away from windows. There's the potential for "dirty" rain as it falls through smoke-filled air and collects fine particulates.

Storms will end Saturday evening with just a few spotty showers overnight into Sunday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy, Scattered showers, few t-storms, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, humid, Strong t-storms. Near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clearing skies, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. Upper 70s.