BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will deliver more sunshine to WNY this Saturday with above normal high temperatures in the mid 60s. High clouds arrive tonight and not as chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Partly sunny Sunday with more warm weather and highs in the mid 60s. Great weather for tailgating and for the game. Go Bills!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy upper30s.