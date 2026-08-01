Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Showers approach tonight; Unsettled Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few spotty showers possible Saturday evening, but there's a better chance of showers and t-storms overnight into Sunday. Rainfall coverage will be uneven with dry time mixed in. Rain may be heavy at times with flash flooding possible in some areas that receive heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Showers Approach, Muggy, upper 60s
SUNDAY
MORNING: Periods of rain, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered Thundershowers, upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny , low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny , mid 80s