Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Showers approach tonight; Unsettled Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few spotty showers possible Saturday evening, but there's a better chance of showers and t-storms overnight into Sunday. Rainfall coverage will be uneven with dry time mixed in. Rain may be heavy at times with flash flooding possible in some areas that receive heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Showers Approach, Muggy, upper 60s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Periods of rain, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Thundershowers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny , low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny , mid 80s