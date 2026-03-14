Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Quiet Tonight, High Winds Sunday Night

High Wind WATCH and Wind ADVISORY posted for WNY from 5pm Sunday through 8pm Monday for Southerly Wind gusts to 50-60mph.
7 Weather 6pm 3_14
7 Weather 6pm 3_14
Posted
and last updated

HIGH WIND WATCH for Southern Erie, Chautauqua counties from 5pm Sunday-8pm Monday for Southerly Wind gusts to 60mph. Worst wind gusts will arrive Sunday night.

WIND ADVISORY for Northern Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany counties from 5pm Sunday-8pm Monday for Southerly Wind gusts to 50mph. Worst wind gusts will arrive Sunday night.

I'll be a quiet Saturday evening with increasing clouds and a few snow showers arriving toward morning. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Noticeably milder tomorrow for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Buffalo. Snow and wet snow showers will end early in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Strong to high winds arrive Sunday night into Monday. Monday will feature warm weather with highs near 60 along with a chance of showers and t-showers.

SATURDAY
Evening: Clouds Increase, upper 20s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Wet Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Windy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 60.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Colder, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Lake flakes, mid 20s.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App