Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Quiet Tonight, High Winds Sunday Night

HIGH WIND WATCH for Southern Erie, Chautauqua counties from 5pm Sunday-8pm Monday for Southerly Wind gusts to 60mph. Worst wind gusts will arrive Sunday night.

WIND ADVISORY for Northern Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany counties from 5pm Sunday-8pm Monday for Southerly Wind gusts to 50mph. Worst wind gusts will arrive Sunday night.

I'll be a quiet Saturday evening with increasing clouds and a few snow showers arriving toward morning. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Noticeably milder tomorrow for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Buffalo. Snow and wet snow showers will end early in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50. Strong to high winds arrive Sunday night into Monday. Monday will feature warm weather with highs near 60 along with a chance of showers and t-showers.

SATURDAY

Evening: Clouds Increase, upper 20s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Wet Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Windy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Colder, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake flakes, mid 20s.

