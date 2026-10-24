Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Picture perfect fall weekend continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chamber of commerce weather continues across WNY this fall weekend with more sunshine expected on Sunday. No rain is in the forecast, but a cold front will produce more clouds Monday with cooler high temps in the 50s on Tuesday.
SATURDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
EVENING: Clear, patchy fog mid 40s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, cooler, mid 50s.