Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Picture perfect fall weekend continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chamber of commerce weather continues across WNY this fall weekend with more sunshine expected on Sunday. No rain is in the forecast, but a cold front will produce more clouds Monday with cooler high temps in the 50s on Tuesday.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

EVENING: Clear, patchy fog mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, cooler, mid 50s.