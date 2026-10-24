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Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Picture perfect fall weekend continues

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Saturday night with patchy valley and river fog across the southern tier.
10_24 7 Weather Afternoon
10_24 7 Weather Afternoon
Posted
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chamber of commerce weather continues across WNY this fall weekend with more sunshine expected on Sunday. No rain is in the forecast, but a cold front will produce more clouds Monday with cooler high temps in the 50s on Tuesday.

SATURDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
EVENING: Clear, patchy fog mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, cooler, mid 50s.

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