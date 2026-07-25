Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Isolated shower tonight with lows in the 60s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be partly cloudy tonight with a chance of a stray shower early, otherwise clearing skies and slightly humid with lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon. Unsettled weather with scattered showers and t-storms possible into the start of the week.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Stray Shower, Partly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Afternoon Isolated T-Shower, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered storms, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.