Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Isolated shower tonight with lows in the 60s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be partly cloudy tonight with a chance of a stray shower early, otherwise clearing skies and slightly humid with lows in the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon. Unsettled weather with scattered showers and t-storms possible into the start of the week.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Stray Shower, Partly cloudy, low 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Afternoon Isolated T-Shower, low 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Scattered storms, low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.