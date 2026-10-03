Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: Feeling like fall with abundant sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will move across WNY this weekend delivering plenty of sunshine on this Saturday. Look for highs in the mid 60s. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Slightly warmer Sunday with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a sprinkle or brief shower in the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overall, the weather will cooperate with both the Sabres and the Bills games and events. Turning even cooler on Monday with highs only in the upper 50s along with a chance of passing afternoon shower along with plenty of dry time.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sunny, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, stray sprinkle upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, isolated shower upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

