Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: 50/50 weekend, today is the pick day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a 50/50 weekend in WNY! Partly sunny and warm Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The remnants of Hurricane Isaias will track into WNY Sunday with a few showers metro and heavier rain south. Staying mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. More scattered showers expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON:Rain showers, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.