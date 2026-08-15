Mary Beth's Saturday Evening Forecast: Fair skies & pleasant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday night will be beautiful with fair skies and mild lows in mid 60s. Turning humid Sunday with increasing clouds and a chance of hit or miss showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening. A few leftover showers will be possible early Monday before partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. The next system will bring rain to WNY on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Turning humid, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Spot T-showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Spot showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, near mid 70s

