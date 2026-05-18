Mary Beth's Monday Forecast: Sunny, Hot, Humid and Breezy Today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will feel a lot like Summer today with plenty of sun and highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s, close to record highs. Turning breezy with SW winds gusting to near 30mph at times. Partly cloudy tonight, warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s. Sun and clouds tommorrow, breezy, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Could see a few spot showers, but a better chance of showers and t-storms toward sunset. Turning cooler Wednesday with morning showers giving way to partly sunny skies and highs back into the 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Stray t-showers, upper 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s

