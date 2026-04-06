Mary Beth's Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week with spotty showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chilly weather pattern is unfolding for the start of this week. Look for highs today in the low 40s with clouds, sunny breaks and a chance of a few spotty rain/wet snow showers. Turning colder tonight with lows in the mid 20s along with scattered snow showers and a trace to 2" accumulation by morning. Cold weather sticks around into Tuesday with highs in the low 30s with partly sunny skies and a few flurries in the afternoon. Milder air returns Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Turning even warmer on Thursday with top temps near 70F.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Spotyrain/snow, low 40s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 50

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 40

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70