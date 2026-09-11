Mary Beth's Friday Forecast: Sunny and Cool Today; Weekend Changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s, low humidity and light winds.
Temperatures and the humidity will increase this weekend. Saturday will start dry with a few showers developing south of Buffalo in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers return early Sunday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Stray shower, low 80s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Chance of showers, Near 80.