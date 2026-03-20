Mary Beth's Friday Forecast: Rain gradually ending today; 50/50 Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring officially arrived at 10:46am! Widespread, steady rain on this Friday will gradually taper this afternoon from northwest to southeast with drier weather toward evening. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 40s with SW winds gusting to 30mph at times. Drier weather arrives tonight with mainly cloudy skies and chilly lows in the low 30s. Skies becoming partly sunny on Saturday, mild and pleasant with highs close to 50F. Rain arrives Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY

AFTERNOON: Rain ending, mid 40s.

EVENING: Cloudy, sprinkle low 30s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 50

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

