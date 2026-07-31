Mary Beth's Friday Forecast: Partly cloudy & pleasant tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be pleasant Friday evening in WNY with partly sunny skies and temperatures dropping into the 70s. Humidity will start to pick up overnight with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Elevated wildfire smoke will create milky skies tomorrow along with more cloudy cover. It'll be warm and humid on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. A few spotty showers may arrive Saturday evening, but there's a better chance of showers and t-storms overnight into Sunday with some dry time mixed in. Rain may be heavy at times on Sunday with flash flooding possible in some areas that receive heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.

OVERNIGHT: Moonlit skies, low 60s

FRIDAY

EVENING: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Thundershowers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.