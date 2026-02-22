Mary Beth's Forecast: Winter Weather Alerts Posted for Parts of WNY

Winter Storm WARNING for Chautauqua county until 6am Tuesday. Expect 6"-12" of lake enhanced snow. Travel may turn difficult across the Chautauqua Ridge.

Winter Weather ADVISORY until 6am Tuesday for So. Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and No. Erie county. Some areas may see up to 4"-8" of lake enhanced snow.

Turning colder with lake enhanced snow setting up. There will be measurable accumulation especially south of Buffalo. Meantime, a historic Blizzard is plaguing big cities in the northeast.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Snow showers, fog. upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow Showers, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Snow Showers, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, Partly cloudy. Near 10

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. Mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Widespread snow, 20

AFTERNOON: Snow Showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Possible Snow. upper teens

AFTERNOON: Possible Snow, upper 20s.

