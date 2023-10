Mary Beth's Forecast: Windy & Chilly & Staying Unsettled into Midweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deep, stalled out low pressure system near St. James Bay, Canada, will produce gusty winds, lake effect rain and below average temperatures through Wednesday. This system will finally get a kick by another storm system that will produce general rain showers and cool temps going into next weekend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Windy, Chilly, Scattered showers and lake effect showers. low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake Effect Rain South low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Lake Rain Moves North, Gusty winds. low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake Effect Rain Metro low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Lake Effect Rain Metro, Breezy.Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered lake showers. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Lake Showers Ending. mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers ending. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny. mid 50s.