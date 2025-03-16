Mary Beth's Forecast: Strong to high winds and t-storms Sunday

High Wind WARNING until 2 p.m. Sunday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua counties. South winds could gust to 60mph.

Wind ADVISORY posted until 8 p.m. Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties and through 5 p.m. Sunday for Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. South winds 20-30 mph, gusting to 55 mph at times. Exercise caution while traveling in a high-profile vehicle and secure loose outdoor objects.

The Storm Prediction Center includes much of Western New York in a marginal risk of seeing severe t-storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail for Sunday. A cold front will whip through our area with a line of strong t-storms which could impact the St. Patrick's Day parade in the City of Buffalo.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, T-Shower, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: T-Storms, Falling temps, windy, 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, colder, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, chilly, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, cold, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, milder, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warmer, mid 60s

