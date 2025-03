Mary Beth's Forecast: Springlike showers with winds increasing Saturday

Wind ADVISORY posted 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua County and from 11 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday for Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for South winds 20-30 mph gusting to 55 mph at times. Be sure to exercise caution traveling in a high profile vehicle and secure loose outdoor objects.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Few T-showers, near 70

EVENING: Breezy, showers, upper 50s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain, T-Shower, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Falling temps, breezy, 50s

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, colder, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, chilly, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, cold, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Sunny, milder, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warmer, mid 60s