Mary Beth's Forecast: Snow showers and seasonal temperatures for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY will get the outskirts of a major Nor'Easter that will bring blizzard conditions to New York City. Expect more occasional snow showers on Sunday with a trace -3" of accumulation. Scattered snow showers will continue into Monday that may affect the morning and evening commutes for some.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Spot Snow Showers. near 30

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Snow Showers, low 30s.