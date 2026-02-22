Mary Beth's Forecast: Snow showers and seasonal temperatures for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY will get the outskirts of a major Nor'Easter that will bring blizzard conditions to New York City. Expect more occasional snow showers on Sunday with a trace -3" of accumulation. Scattered snow showers will continue into Monday that may affect the morning and evening commutes for some.
SATURDAY
EVENING: Spot Snow Showers. near 30
SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, teens.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, mid 20s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s
AFTERNOON: Snow Showers, low 30s.