Mary Beth's Forecast: Showers & T-Storms Arrive This Evening; Farewell to the Summertime Warmth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo set a new record high temp today of 86F. This replaces the old record of 82 in 2012. So long to the summer heat. A cold front will push through WNY this evening with occasional showers and t-storms. Some thunderstorms may isolated damaging wind gusts. Temps tonight will drop into the 40s. Turning sharply cooler with occasional rain tomorrow. Look for highs near 50 on Monday. Even cold air arrives Tuesday with a rain/snow mix, a noticeable wind chill and highs only in the mid 40s. Drier weather moves in Wednesday. Milder air returns later in the week



SUNDAY

EVENING: Showers/T-Storms. Cooler. mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Limited sun. Cooler. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Occasional rain. Cool. Near 50

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly and brisk. Mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/Wet snow mix. Brisk. Mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chilly. Slow clearing.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Milder. Mid 60s

