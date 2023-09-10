Mary Beth's Forecast: Showers linger SE of Buffalo this evening, Brighter Skies on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stationary front will keep low level moisture and a few showers around south and east of Buffalo tonight with areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny skies return tomorrow with only a stray shower chance early on.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Partly cloudy metro/north, showers SE. Areas of fog. Low: near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog , stray shower Near 60

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds Increase. low 60s

AFTERNOON: Showers/T-Storms. Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cool, showers. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Cool, showers. Low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cool, showers end. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny intervals, cool. Upper 60s.

