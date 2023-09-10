Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mary Beth's Forecast: Showers linger SE of Buffalo this evening, Brighter Skies on Monday

Spotty showers continue SE of Buffalo tonight with patchy fog developing.
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 5:18 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 17:18:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stationary front will keep low level moisture and a few showers around south and east of Buffalo tonight with areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny skies return tomorrow with only a stray shower chance early on.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Partly cloudy metro/north, showers SE. Areas of fog. Low: near 60.

MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog , stray shower Near 60
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds Increase. low 60s
AFTERNOON: Showers/T-Storms. Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers. Low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Cool, showers. Low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers end. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny intervals, cool. Upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App