Mary Beth's Forecast: Showers linger SE of Buffalo this evening, Brighter Skies on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stationary front will keep low level moisture and a few showers around south and east of Buffalo tonight with areas of fog. Otherwise, partly sunny skies return tomorrow with only a stray shower chance early on.
SUNDAY
EVENING: Partly cloudy metro/north, showers SE. Areas of fog. Low: near 60.
MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog , stray shower Near 60
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds Increase. low 60s
AFTERNOON: Showers/T-Storms. Low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers. Low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Cool, showers. Low 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers end. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny intervals, cool. Upper 60s.