Mary Beth's Forecast: Showers Ending Tonight: Cool Start to Changeable Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for changeable weather over the first weekend of October. A cold front will cross through tonight with showers ending and clearing skies. (If there's enough clearing, you may be able to see the Northern Lights by going to a dark place and looking north toward midnight. There's another opportunity to view this Saturday night.) Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. But a push of warmer air arrives Sunday. Turning windy with increasing clouds and showers and t-storms arriving in the afternoon/evening. Look for highs in the mid 70s.

Much cooler weather will push in for next week. It'll feel a lot like fall with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and chilly nights in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Showers end. Low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clearing skies. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny & Cool. Mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sunny and mild. mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Showers/T-storms. Windy. upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Cool. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Chilly. Low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated shower. Chilly. Upper 50s.

