Mary Beth's Forecast: Seasonably Chilly Weather Arrives for Start of 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seasonably chilly for the start of 2024. Clouds will gradually break up tonight with cold lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine returns tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure pushes in from the midwest. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s but there will be a noticeable wind chill with SW winds gusting to near 40mph in the afternoon. On Wednesday a fast moving clipper may produce a rain/snow mix changing to all snow Wednesday night into early Thursday before ending. There may be localized lake effect snow south of Buffalo with minor accumulations, but enough to cause some slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.

New Year's Day

EVENING: Cloudy, flurries. Cold. Low: upper 20

Tuesday

MORNING: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Upper 30s.

Wednesday

MORNING: Spot snow changing to wet snow

AFTERNOON: Wet snow changing to spot snow showers and lake snow south of Buffalo.

Thursday

MORNING: Widespread snow showers ending. Few slick spots. low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, few flurries. upper 20s.

Friday

MORNING: Partly sunny. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Mid 30s.

