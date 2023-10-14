Watch Now
Mary Beth's Forecast: Rain Winds Down to Spotty Showers Tonight

Widespread rain will diminish to spotty showers tonight with chilly temps dropping into the mid 40s.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 17:13:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Widespread Rain will taper to spotty showers this evening with some dry time mixed in. It will be chilly with overnight lows in the mid 40s. A northerly flow of chilly air will produce occasional lake effect rain showers tomorrow with highs struggling to reach 50F with a NW wind from 8-18mph. Staying unsettled into Monday with a continued chance of a few lake effect rain showers. Any showers should end early on Tuesday with milder air pushing in to the region by mid-week

SATURDAY
EVENING: Spotty showers, some dry time. mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Cloudy. Spotty showers. Mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Hit or Miss showers. near 50

MONDAY
MORNING: Isolated showers. upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Clouds, limited sun. upper 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Spot Shower. Mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 60.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Mid 60s.

