Mary Beth's Forecast: Rain Winds Down to Spotty Showers Tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Widespread Rain will taper to spotty showers this evening with some dry time mixed in. It will be chilly with overnight lows in the mid 40s. A northerly flow of chilly air will produce occasional lake effect rain showers tomorrow with highs struggling to reach 50F with a NW wind from 8-18mph. Staying unsettled into Monday with a continued chance of a few lake effect rain showers. Any showers should end early on Tuesday with milder air pushing in to the region by mid-week

SATURDAY

EVENING: Spotty showers, some dry time. mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Spotty showers. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Hit or Miss showers. near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Isolated showers. upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Clouds, limited sun. upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spot Shower. Mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 60.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. Upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Mid 60s.

