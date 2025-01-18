Mary Beth's Forecast: Rain to snow today followed by frigid air and lake snow

Winter Storm Watch in effect late Sunday night through Wednesday morning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday night. Lake snow will impact the Buffalo southtowns and southern Genesee county, especially.

It's a messy start to the weekend on this Saturday with rain changing to snow this afternoon. Could see an inch or so of a slushy accumulation, and 2-4" across the hill tops before ending this evening. Turning colder tonight with overnight lows in the low 20s

Expect falling temperatures on Sunday.

Heavy lake effect snow is possible during this time period combinging with dangerously cold wind chills. A lot of uncertainty on where the band will set up be prepared for difficult travel early next week. An arctic airmass will bring the coldest air in almost 6 years to the region. Wind chills will be -15 to -30 degrees.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s

EVENING: Flurries, colder, low 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, Near 20

AFTERNOON: Few snow showers, upper teens

MONDAY

MORNING: lake snow south, low teens

AFTERNOON: lake snow south, mid teens

TUESDAY

MORNING: lake snow, bitter cold, single digits

AFTERNOON: lake snow, bitter cold, low teens

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: lake snow, bitter cold, single digits

AFTERNOON: snow shwrs, bitter cold, near 10

