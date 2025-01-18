Mary Beth's Forecast: Rain to snow today followed by frigid air and lake snow

Winter Storm Watch in effect late Sunday night through Wednesday morning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties
Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday night. Lake snow will impact the Buffalo southtowns and southern Genesee county, especially.
It's a messy start to the weekend on this Saturday with rain changing to snow this afternoon. Could see an inch or so of a slushy accumulation, and 2-4" across the hill tops before ending this evening. Turning colder tonight with overnight lows in the low 20s
Expect falling temperatures on Sunday.
Heavy lake effect snow is possible during this time period combinging with dangerously cold wind chills. A lot of uncertainty on where the band will set up be prepared for difficult travel early next week. An arctic airmass will bring the coldest air in almost 6 years to the region. Wind chills will be -15 to -30 degrees.
SATURDAY
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s
EVENING: Flurries, colder, low 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Flurries, Near 20
AFTERNOON: Few snow showers, upper teens
MONDAY
MORNING: lake snow south, low teens
AFTERNOON: lake snow south, mid teens
TUESDAY
MORNING: lake snow, bitter cold, single digits
AFTERNOON: lake snow, bitter cold, low teens
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: lake snow, bitter cold, single digits
AFTERNOON: snow shwrs, bitter cold, near 10