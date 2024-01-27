Mary Beth's Forecast: Rain/Snow on the way with Tonawanda Creek Flood Warning

FLOOD WARNING for Tonawawanda Creek at Rapids affecting Erie/Niagara Counties from 4 a.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon. Flood stage is 12ft; The creek scheduled to crest at 13.2ft Sunday night.

Mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog/drizzle will continue into this evening with widespread rain developing overnight, spreading south to north by Sunday morning. Temps will remain steady in the mid 30s tonight with northeast winds from 5-10mph. On Sunday, rain will gradually mix with snow. Chance to snow especially across the higher elevations south and east of Buffalo where more snow accumulation is expected. Could see .25"- .5" of rain before changing to snow, which will add to the already swollen creeks and streams in WNY. For the Buffalo metro area/northtowns, a trace of 2" of wet snow accumulation with 2"- 5" across the hilltops above 1200ft.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, spotty drizzle/fog. Near 40.

NIGHT: Clouds thicken, rain developing late. Mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Occasional rain. Mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain mixing/changing to snow. Mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, few snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, flurries. Low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Spot rain shower. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Low 40s.